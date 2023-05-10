RIYADH — Saudi Arabia, represented by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KS Relief), operated on Tuesday the first relief plane bound for Sudan.



The plane, carrying 10 tons of relief supplies, left King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh for the Port Sudan International Airport. This is the first consignment of the air-bridge of relief supplies being sent to Sudan and that is in implementation of the directives of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in order to alleviate the suffering of the people of Sudan caused by the internal conflict in the country.



Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, advisor at the Royal Court and general supervisor of KS Relief, said in a press statement that the relief bridge, which was launched on Tuesday, will provide urgent relief supplies to the displaced Sudanese people and those affected by the recent incidents in the country, the Saudi Press Agency reported.



“The first relief plane carries on board 10 tons of relief supplies, including food baskets, shelter and medical materials. This embodies the wise leadership’s noble human sense and great keenness to help brothers and friends all over the world,” Dr. Al-Rabeeah added.

