RIYADH — The Ministry of Interior announced on Monday the lifting of most of the coronavirus related restrictions with regard to wearing of masks and showing health status on Tawakkalna application, the Saudi Press Agency reported.



According to the ministry order, wearing of masks in closed places is not required in most cases.



Wearing of masks is required only for the entry to the Grand Mosque in Makkah, Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, and those places for which protocols are issued by the Public Health Authority (Weqaya).



It is also required for the facilities, activities, events and means of public transport that wish to continue applying higher levels of protection with wearing of a mask for the entry. The ministry stressed the need to continue raising awareness about wearing masks.



The ministry stated that immunization and health verification are not required on the Tawakkalna application to enter facilities, activities, and events as well as for boarding planes and public transport vehicles except for those whose nature requires immunization or continue verifying health status according to the general health requirements set by Weqaya.



Tawakkalna health status verification can also be made for the entry to facilities, activities, occasions, events and means of public transport that wish to implement higher levels of protection by continuing the immunization requirement.



The ministry also extended the duration of the requirement to take the third dose (booster dose) of the COVID-19 vaccine for the citizens who travel out of the Kingdom to eight months instead of three months after receiving the second dose. However, there will be exemption for the age groups specified by the Ministry of Health, the ministry added.

