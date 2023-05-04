JEDDAH — The total number of people Saudi Arabia evacuated from Sudan so far reached 5,629 with the arrival of 220 new evacuees in Jeddah on Tuesday.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has stated that 14 Saudi citizens and 206 nationals of friendly countries arrived in Jeddah aboard the Saudi vessel HMS Riyadh.



The ministry said the 206 foreign evacuees were from the US, Canada, South Africa and Yemen.



Saudi Arabia has been keen to provide for all the needs of the foreign evacuees in preparation for their repatriation to their home countries.



Under the directives of its wise leadership of the country, efforts to evacuate Saudi citizens and other nationals from Sudan to the Kingdom are continuing.



Saudi Arabia has evacuated 239 Saudi citizens, and 5,390 others belonging to 102 nationalities since the beginning of the Sudan conflict on April 15.

