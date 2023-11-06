RIYADH — Saudi Arabia strongly condemned the extremist statements made by a minister in the Israeli occupation government regarding the prospect of dropping a nuclear bomb on the besieged Gaza Strip.



The comments underscore the penetration of extremism and brutality within members of the Israeli government.



In an official statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed “The failure to immediately dismiss the minister from the government, settling instead for the suspension of his membership, reflects the pinnacle of disregard for all humanitarian, ethical, religious, and legal standards by the Israeli government.”



Israeli Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu said on Sunday that dropping an “nuclear bomb” on the Gaza Strip is “an option,” according to local media.



Eliyahu, a minister from the far-right Otzma Yehudit party, said that “one of Israel’s options in the war in Gaza is to drop a nuclear bomb on the Strip,” daily Times of Israel reported.



Speaking a radio interview, Eliyahu also “voiced his objection to allowing any humanitarian aid into Gaza.”



The far-right minister also said that the Palestinian population “can go to Ireland or deserts, the monsters in Gaza should find a solution by themselves.”



Meanwhile, opposition leader Yair Lapid called for Eliyahu’s dismissal over his remarks.



Lapid dubbed it as “a shocking and crazy statement by an irresponsible minister.”



“He harmed the families of the abductees, harmed Israeli society and harmed our international standing,” he said in the social media platform X.



“The presence of the extremists in the government endangers us and the success of the war goals — defeating Hamas and returning all the kidnapped,” the opposition leader added.



He also stressed that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “must fire him this morning.”

