RIYADH — Saudi Arabia strongly condemned the Israeli occupation authority’s decision to approve the construction of about 3,500 new settlement units in the occupied West Bank, and the attempt to Judaize large parts of it, including Jerusalem.



The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Wednesday that this decision contradicts all international resolutions, international human rights law, and United Nations charters, in addition to preventing the opportunities to achieve peace and stability in the region.



Saudi Arabia reiterated the need to end the suffering of the Palestinian people and provide hope for them. The ministry also underlined the need to enable Palestinians to obtain their rights to live in safety, and establish their Palestinian state within the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with the Arab Peace Initiative and relevant international resolutions.



The ministry’s statement came in response to the Israeli government’s decision to advance plans for the construction of more than 3,400 new homes in settlements in the West Bank. About 70 percent of the homes will be built in Maale Adumim, east of Jerusalem, with the rest in nearby Kedar and Efrat, south of Bethlehem, according to an Israeli minister.

