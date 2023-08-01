RIYADH — Saudi Arabia condemned and denounced the attack which occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in the northwest of Pakistan, that resulted in a number of deaths and injuries.



In a statement carried out by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, it has renewed the affirmation of the Kingdom's firm position that calls for the renunciation of violence and terrorism wherever it was.



It has also expressed Saudi Arabia's full solidarity and standing by Pakistan and its people in this grave event.



The Ministry has offered the Kingdom's condolences and sympathy for the victims’ families, the government, and the Pakistani people, in addition to wishing a speedy recovery for the injured.



It is noteworthy that more than 40 people were killed and hundreds of Pakistanis were injured in a bomb blast on Sunday, ahead of a public political rally in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in the northwest of the country.



Health officials said the death toll is likely to rise because many of the injured are in critical condition.

