Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is closely monitoring with great concern the military operations in the Red Sea region and the air strikes against a number of sites in the Republic of Yemen.



While the Kingdom emphasizes the importance of maintaining the security and stability of the Red Sea region, as the freedom of navigation in it is an international demand due to its impact on the interests of the entire world, it calls for restraint and avoiding escalation in light of the events the region is witnessing.