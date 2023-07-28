RIYADH — Saudi Arabia has called for the immediate release of Niger President Mohamed Bazoum.



Bazoum has been removed from power, according to a group of soldiers who appeared on the West African nation's national television late Wednesday, hours after the president was held in the presidential palace.



In the second statement about the political situation in Niger in as many days, Saudi Arabia expressed the total rejection of the attempt to overthrow the legitimacy of President Bazoum.



“We call on the coup parties to quickly release the president and enable him to directly restore his constitutional powers while ensuring his safety and wellbeing,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.



The ministry reiterated the Kingdom's call to give priority to the interest of Niger and its people to avoid political turmoil that could put lives and national resources at risk.

