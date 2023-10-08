RIYADH — Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed that the Kingdom is closely following developments in the unprecedented situation between a number of Palestinian factions and the #Israeli occupation forces, which has resulted in a high level of violence taking place on a number of fronts there.

Saudi Arabia has called for immediate halt of escalation between the two sides, as well as the protection of civilians and restraint.

The Kingdom has also recalled its repeated warnings from the dangers of the explosion of the situation as a result of the continuation of the occupation, the deprivation of the Palestinian people of their legitimate rights, and the repetition of systematic provocations against its sanctities.

Saudi Arabia renewed its call for the international community to assume its responsibilities and activate a credible peace process that leads to a two-state solution in a way that achieves security and peace in the region and protects civilians.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).