RIYADH — Saudi Arabia's Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Al Khorayef emphasized the Kingdom's ambition to become a significant economic partner in Tunisia.



This statement was made during his leadership of the Saudi delegation at the 11th Saudi-Tunisian Joint Committee meeting in Tunis.



Al Khorayef highlighted the exploration of investment opportunities and collaboration with the private sector to fulfill mutual goals and enhance trade levels.



Al Khorayef noted the shared religious, cultural, and social heritage between Saudi Arabia and Tunisia, viewing it as a strong foundation for deepening political and economic relations.



He praised Tunisia's consistent support of Saudi Arabia in various international forums and expressed gratitude for Tunisia's backing of Riyadh's bid to host Expo 2030 and the 2034 FIFA World Cup.



During the meeting, seven memoranda of understanding were signed in various fields, including industry, tourism, environment, agricultural scientific research, meteorology, climate, water, and labor.



These agreements reflect the commitment of both countries to expand their cooperation.



Al Khorayef also expressed satisfaction with the upcoming Saudi-Tunisian Investment and Partnership Forum, which has attracted over 300 participants from prominent Saudi private sector entities.



Tunisian Minister of Finance and Interim Minister of Economy and Planning Sihem Nemsia expressed pride in hosting this significant event in Tunisia.



She emphasized the deep ties between the two countries and their eagerness to enhance cooperation for the benefit of their people and the Arab region's economic, social, cultural prosperity, peace, and security.



Nemsia underscored that the event would provide an opportunity for dialogue and agreement on programs to foster fruitful cooperation, access to investment opportunities, business development, and expertise exchange.



She anticipates that this will enhance global value chains and leverage the strengths of both Tunisian and Saudi economies.



She also acknowledged Saudi Arabia's support in Tunisia's development process under the wise leadership of both nations.



Nemsia pointed out that the areas of cooperation have diversified to include economic, social, and cultural activities, serving as a robust example of the depth of historical relations between the two countries.



The Tunisian minister congratulated Saudi Arabia on winning the bid to host Expo 2030 and being nominated to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup, which she believes will create new opportunities to strengthen economic relations and establish effective partnerships between businessmen and investors in both countries.

