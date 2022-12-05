Saudi Arabia is allowing registration of vital features "biosignature" for those coming from 5 countries to complete the procedures for issuing Umrah visas electronically prior to their arrival in Makkah and Madinah.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah explained that the registration of "biosignature" currently includes all visitors coming from the UK, Tunisia, Kuwait, Malaysia, and Bangladesh, noting that the registration process is completed through the Saudi Visa Bio smartphone application, by self-registration of vital characteristics from the country of arrival, according to a report carried by Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The ministry noted that the registration of the "biosignature" includes face, eye and fingers, and self-photocopying of the passport via the application, enabling Umrah visa applicants to register vital characteristics electronically by the applicants themselves without the need to visit the embassies and consulates of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia or visa issuance centres in those countries, in a bid to facilitate their entry through all Saudi border crossings with less time and effort through eased procedures.

The registration of vital features on the app is carried out through 4 steps, including: automated reading of the passport, identification of the type of visa, taking a photo for the face, and fingerprinting.

The facilitation of vital characteristics registration procedures is part of efforts by all government sectors in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to serve pilgrims and Umrah performers, where the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is the first country to use the registration of vital features of visa applicants via smartphones.

