Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy, has announced the launch of three new projects that will further enhance the Kingdom’s national and regional climate action.

The announcement was made by the minister during the second day of the Saudi Green Initiative (SGI) Forum, being held on the sidelines of COP27 in Sharm El Sheikh.

* Circular Carbon Economy Knowledge Hub: As part of its commitments to the Middle East Green Initiative (MGI), the Kingdom is launching the Circular Carbon Economy (CCE) Knowledge Hub. This platform will facilitate regional collaboration in CCE technologies, and share the information, best practices and learnings that will support the region-wide implementation of NDCs, helping achieve the ambitious targets set under MGI.

* Regional centre to advance emissions reductions: Saudi Arabia is working with the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA) to establish a regional centre to advance emissions reduction. This centre will provide opportunities for regional collaboration to accelerate emissions reduction and facilitate the implementation of the CCE. It will also be a powerful platform to represent regional voices, influencing global narratives and developing a roadmap to lower emissions.

* MENA Climate Week 2023: Saudi Arabia is working with UNFCCC to host the next MENA Climate Week in 2023. Taking place in the lead up to COP28 (being held in the UAE), this event will bring together key regional and global stakeholders to explore challenge and opportunities, showcase innovation and solutions, and advance climate action. - TradeArabia News Service

