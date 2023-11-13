RIYADH — The Federation of Saudi Chambers (FSC) and the Ivorian Employers’ Association have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a joint Saudi-Ivorian Business Council.



The establishment of the joint council, which coincided with the Saudi-African Summit that was held in Riyadh, aims to enhance trade and investment between Saudi Arabia and Côte d’Ivoire.



The MoU was signed by the FSC President Hassan Bin Mujib Al-Huwaizi and Chairman of the Ivorian Employers’ Association Ahmed Cissé.



The council will be responsible for a number of trade and promotional activities in a systematic manner in the field of trade and investment in various economic sectors targeted in the economic cooperation agenda.



It will also provide a platform for Saudi and Ivorian businessmen to introduce and promote their activities and establish business partnerships.



The council will open new qualitative fields for economic cooperation and facilitate continuous interaction between the business sectors of the two countries.



Furthermore, it will facilitate exchanging information on opportunities and markets, organizing exhibitions and forums, in addition to the visits by trade delegations.

