RIYADH — Amidst the intensifying military tensions in Gaza, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan engaged in a second phone call within two days with United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken.



The diplomatic conversation was centered around the urgent need to address the escalating military situation in Gaza and its surrounding areas.



Both ministers reiterated the critical importance of finding immediate measures to de-escalate tensions and emphasized the urgency for international collaboration to mitigate the repercussions of the crisis.



Their joint efforts aim to contribute significantly to the preservation of international security and peace.



In addition to discussing the ongoing crisis, the phone call delved into the latest developments on both regional and international fronts.

