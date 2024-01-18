DAVOS — The Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met with his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, on Wednesday. This meeting took place on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum 2024 in Davos, Switzerland.



During the meeting, the ministers discussed a range of topics of mutual interest to both countries, including ways to enhance bilateral relations and the importance of maintaining international peace and security.



The two sides also addressed the developments in the Gaza Strip and its surroundings, emphasizing the need for the international community to play its role in achieving an immediate ceasefire and protecting civilians.

