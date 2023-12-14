GENEVA — Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met on Wednesday with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian in Geneva and discussed developments in the situation in the Gaza Strip and its surroundings.



The meeting took place on the sidelines of the high-level event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.



The Saudi and Iranian counterparts discussed the importance of the international community playing its role to achieve a ceasefire and protect civilians in the besieged Palestinian enclave.



The two sides also reviewed ways of enhancing bilateral cooperation, in addition to touching on regional and international topics of common interest.

