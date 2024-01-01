RIYADH — The Saudi campaign to support Palestinians in Gaza has surpassed SR600 million in donations, with contributions from over 350,000 donors.



This initiative, under the guidance of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, was launched by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief).



To facilitate donations, the campaign allows contributions through the "Sahem" platform or directly via the designated bank account (SA5580000504608018899998) at Al Rajhi Bank.



The "Sahem" app is accessible for download on both Apple and Google Play stores, and more information can be found at https://sahem.ksrelief.org/Gaza.



This campaign reflects the Kingdom's commitment to providing humanitarian aid to the Palestinians in Gaza.

