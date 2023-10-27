RIYADH — The National Center for Environmental Compliance (NCEC) revealed that requests by the private sector to issue environmental permits increased by more than 80% during the Q3 of 2023, compared to the Q1.



The spokesperson of NCEC, Saad Al-Matrafi, said the volume of the issued permits during Q1 of 2023 did not exceed 40, and in Q2 it increased to 2,013 but in Q3 it amounted to 2,000 permits.



As for the reason for the continuous increase, Al-Matrafi said it was due to the great development witnessed by the technical platform for permits and licenses since its launch at the end of 2022.



The monthly report for September revealed that the pace of issuing environmental permits increased by 79% compared to August — there were about 657 permits and licenses issued compared to 140 in August.



The number of licenses issued to new or existing environmental service providers for the same period reached 12.



The issued environmental permits varied from construction to operational fields. The the largest number of permits was issued is Riyadh (237), followed by Al-Sharqiyah region (115), Makkah (94), the Northern Borders (90), Madinah (48), the Southern region (45), and Jazan (16).



The issuing of environmental permits comes within an integrated plan aimed to achieve eco-friendly economic growth that contributes to improving the quality of life in Saudi cities and towns.

