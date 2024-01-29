Tunis: The inaugural the Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization (ALECSO) Forum for Business and Partnerships, an initiative led by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, commenced today in Tunisia with resounding success.



The event witnessed the signing of significant partnerships valued at over $7,686 million, involving 31 entities from 17 Arab countries, representing 77% of ALECSO's member states.



A total of 40 projects were established, underscoring the forum's triumph, attended by ambassadors from various Arab nations, including the Saudi Ambassador to Tunisia, Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Saqr.



The forum shattered records, with the value of signed partnerships surpassing the forum's budget by 59-fold. The returns from these partnerships exceeded 5,984% of the forum's allocated budget, making the total value of the partnerships stand at $7,686 million, a remarkable 84% of the organization's annual budget.



The forum's success can be attributed to its distinguished model, focusing on forging partnerships with clear goals, measurable outputs, and defined time frames. This approach proved highly effective in attracting diverse partnerships.



From the 40 projects established during the forum, Saudi entities emerged as frontrunners, securing 90% of the ventures.



Chairman of the Executive Board of ALECSO and President of the Higher Committee of ALECSO Forum for Business and Partnerships Hani bin Moqbel Al-Moqbel said that the number of partnerships the organization signed today reflects the strong success of the forum.



He thanked all Arab countries for their support for Saudi Arabia's initiative and appreciated the role of the nine Arab countries that are members of the forum's higher committee during the preparatory period for the forum over seven months, together with the organization's general administration.



Director-General of ALECSO Dr. Mohamed Ould Amar said that the forum marks a milestone in the history of joint Arab action, where it should play a role in establishing a future vision that can serve the issues of education and culture in Arab countries, achieve sustainable development goals, and lead permanent development and partnership.



The partnerships signed between ALECSO and Arab countries covered all areas of the organization's work in education, culture, science, and communication.



The forum reviewed its itinerary over seven months when it was just a written idea and now it became a reality and all the stages that it has passed, after its approval by the Executive Council chaired by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the support of other countries in June 2023, before the higher committee commenced work and held some 14 meetings in order to achieve the highest levels of success in presenting this unique and rich Arab model in its content. The first day included a session to learn about technical partnership projects signed by partners and then honouring the members of the higher committee of the forum.



The 17 countries that signed partnerships during the forum are Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Morocco, Jordan, Tunisia, Kuwait, Djibouti, Syria, Somalia, Iraq, Qatar, Lebanon, Libya, Egypt, Mauritania, Sudan, Palestine and Yemen.