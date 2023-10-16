With GITEX Global opening its doors in Dubai, Omar Sultan Al Olama, the UAE’s Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, spoke about the need of greater governance with the widespread adoption of cutting-edge technologies such as AI.

“A perfect world doesn’t exist, but in today’s climate, we need to be realistic as well. And the realistic view is that such technology already exists; look at the drones used in Afghanistan and Iraq, which have AI capabilities. They existed over two decades ago. The question to ask here is, ‘should the technology make the decisions?’, ‘should the drone decide, who should live or die?,” he said.

At a time when a conflict between Israel and Hamas is flaring up in the Middle East and amidst an ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, Olama agreed that a Geneva Convention or a rule of law could soon become necessary if autonomous weaponry is employed by governments.

The minister felt there was a need for more dialogue on AI governance and regulation.

The next Silicon Valley

GITEX Global, the five-day exhibition taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre, has AI as this year’s central theme. The minister highlighted how the UAE was excelling in the race to adopt this technology faster than most.

AI is more than a buzz word today, with the market in Middle East expected to grow significantly in the coming years. According to a report by Research and Markets, the AI market in the Middle East and Africa region is expected to grow to $8.4 billion by 2026, with the UAE expected to be one of the key markets in the region. However, the UAE’s focus on AI stretches beyond numbers, according to Olama.

“Everyone wants to be Silicon Valley. Between Dubai and Abu Dhabi, if we are able to attract such quality of talent here, then we will create our own model of Silicon Valley that will set a benchmark for the world,” he said.

“The UAE is different in its approach because here we think as entrepreneurs. What we follow here is a government-led, private sector driven, multi-national endorsed set-up that follows a balanced approach in its impact,” Olama said. “We set the rules, but in a direction that aligns with our role as the government. Our focus is not to maximise profits but to improve quality of life.”

While AI has been effectively employed in the UAE with the creation of tech such as Jais, a bilingual Arabic-English model trained on a dataset of text and code, along with Falcon, the open-source AI model, Olama doesn’t deny that risks also exist in the adoption of such technology.

“While deep fakes need heavy handedness while used as a tool to create misinformation, we have also seen positive impact from initiatives such as Jais and Falcon, and the quality of improvement has been incredible,” he added.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

