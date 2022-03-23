RIYADH: The United States has stepped up its military support for Saudi Arabia over the past few months following missile strikes on the kingdom by the Yemeni Houthi group, Western diplomats said, an indication that Washington is trying to mend its strained ties with traditional Gulf allies.

The desire for improved relations has been made more pressing by the Russian invasion of Ukraine last month, which has led to economic sanctions on Moscow by Washington, the European Union and others. The United States and other Western countries have been trying to persuade Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, to pump more oil to offset potential losses in Russian supplies.

Even before the invasion on Feb. 24, U.S. officials had been beating a path to Riyadh as Russia built up its troops on the border.

Soon after taking office in 2020, Biden halted support for coalition offensive operations, initiated a review of arms sales to Saudi Arabia and tasked a special envoy to press Riyadh to lift a coalition blockade on Houthi-held areas to secure a truce with the movement.

But faced with new geo-political realities, Washington has approved missiles and an anti-ballistic defence system sales to Saudi Arabia, including 280 air-to-air missiles valued at up to $650 million, the Pentagon said in November.

Two sources familiar with the matter said Washington had sent Patriot missiles and other equipment over the last three months to the kingdom.

A U.S. State Department spokesperson said the United States has been working with Saudi Arabia and its neighbours over the past months to help them strengthen their defences, through foreign military and direct commercial sales and third party transfers which allow neighbouring countries to transfer U.S.-made weapons as needed.

"With U.S. support, Saudi Arabia currently intercepts approximately 90% of these aerial (Houthi) attacks, but we need to aim for 100 percent," the spokesperson said.

The Saudi government and the Saudi-led coalition have not responded to Reuters' questions on U.S. arms shipments.

Unverified footage shared on social media by pro-government Saudi commentators showed Patriot missile batteries intercepting missiles targeting the Red Sea city of Jeddah on Sunday when the Houthis unleashed a barrage of strikes on energy facilities, part of a broad assault on Saudi infrastructure.

The attacks, which Washington condemned, temporarily cut output at a refinery and caused a fire at a petroleum products distribution terminal. Saudi Arabia called on the international community on Monday to do more to preserve energy supplies and stand firm against the Houthis.

SEMANTICS

U.S. officials have stressed the defensive nature of military support to Gulf states but experts say it may extend to offensive operations on Houthi weapons systems.

"The defensive/offensive differentiation was always a bit fuzzy and more a game of semantics," said Peter Salisbury of International Crisis Group.

The State Department spokesperson said U.S. support for coalition offensive operations in Yemen has ended, including the suspension of two previously pending air-to-ground munitions deliveries.

(Additional reporting by Jonathan Landay, Phil Stewart and Mike Stone in Washington; Editing by Angus MacSwan)