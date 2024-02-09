RIYADH — A consultative meeting of the major Arab countries in the region called for a complete ceasefire and end to Israeli aggression on Gaza. Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan convened the consultative meeting in Riyadh on Thursday to discuss the latest developments in the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip, the Saudi Press Agency reported.



The meeting was attended by Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani; Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan; Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriate Affairs of Jordan Ayman Al-Safadi; Minister of Foreign Affairs of Egypt Sameh Shukri and Secretary of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization and Minister of Civil Affairs of Palestine Hussein Al-Sheikh.



The ministers stressed the need to end the war on the Gaza Strip, reach an immediate and complete ceasefire, ensure the protection of civilians in accordance with international humanitarian law, and lift all restrictions that impede the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. They pledged their support for the relief operations of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).



The ministers urged all its supporters to play their role in supporting humanitarian missions towards Palestinian refugees. They also stressed the importance of taking irreversible steps to implement the two-state solution and recognize the State of Palestine on the lines of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital in accordance with relevant international resolutions. The meeting also reiterated that the Gaza Strip is an integral part of the occupied Palestinian territory, while voicing their categorical rejection of all forced displacement operations.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).