The Qatar Chamber Real Estate Committee conducted its inaugural meeting for the new council at the chamber’s venue, presided over by Abdulrahman bin Abduljaleel Al Abdulghani, a QC board member, and the committee chairman, along with other members inattendance.

During the meeting, the committee reviewed its vision following the reforms, discussed strategic objectives, and outlined mechanisms of work.

The committee also discussed the most important challenges facing the real estate sector and the endeavor to develop it and work to coordinate with the corresponding committees in the chamber to support the presentation of its views. The committee was directed to prepare a study on one of those challenges facing the real estate sector and submit its results to the concerned authorities.

It is worth noting that the real estate committee performs many tasks, including follow-up on the implementation of the strategic plans adopted by the country with a view to developing the real estate sector, review, follow-up

and activate laws and legislation that contribute to developing this sector and make recommendations of relevance to them, review and study obstacles and constraints facing the sector with a view to finding appropriate solutions, collect, monitor and analyse phenomena and variables arising in the sector, and organise seminars, conferences and workshops that help in promoting the country’s real estate sector.

