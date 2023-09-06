SALALAH: In a remarkable step towards promoting inclusivity and upholding the rights of individuals with disabilities, the Ministry of Social Development has announced that a comprehensive revamp of the Persons with Disabilities Law has been completed.

The revelation was made by Minister of Social Development, Dr Laila al Najar, in exclusive remarks to the Observer on the sidelines of the recent GCC forum on disability rights held in Salalah earlier this week.

The revamped legislation has been meticulously tailored to align with the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD), a global framework that champions equal participation and rights for individuals with disabilities.

Through rigorous collaboration with the Ministry of Justice and Legal Affairs, the Ministry of Social Development ensured that the law adheres to the highest standards of international human rights principles.

At present, the law is undergoing its final review within the Legal Committee of the Council of Ministers, the last critical step before it proceeds to the Council of Oman for formal approval.

Dr Laila expressed her confidence that the law will soon come into effect, underscoring its role as a comprehensive and effective tool in advocating for the rights of people with disabilities within Oman.

She also emphasised the law's resonance with the government's unwavering commitment to the CRPD and its vision for a more inclusive society.

Oman's upgraded Persons with Disabilities Law will represents a major stride toward advancing the rights of individuals with disabilities, championing the government's steadfast commitment to creating a society where every citizen, regardless of their abilities, enjoys equal opportunities and full participation in all facets of life.

The new law will stands as a beacon of hope for the disability community not only in Oman but around the world, as it demonstrates the power of legislative change in driving positive societal transformation.



