According to informed sources, the Residence Affairs Department received about 1,000 applications from a number of sports clubs and related associations during the initial days of announcing the introduction of a new type of visa to enter Kuwait for sports, cultural or social activities, reports Al-Rai daily. They explained that the decision of the First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior and Acting Minister of Defense Sheikh Talal Al-Khalid specified the residency period for the visa holder to be three months, renewable for a period not exceeding one year from the date of entry. So far, about 250 visas that have met all the conditions were issued.

The website of the Ministry of Interior offers the possibility to apply for visas electronically. In the event of approval, an appointment is set for the applicant to visit the residency affairs departments and submit the required official documents. The sources explained that the entity requesting the visa is obligated to submit a pledge to assume full responsibility of the visitor during his stay in Kuwait and to bear his expenses. However, in the event of a violation, a block is placed on the entity, preventing it from requesting the issuance of new visas, except after the departure of the violating visitor, in order to limit the presence of violators of the residency law in the country.

