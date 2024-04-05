DOHA: The Meteorological Department has issued a weather forecast indicating clear skies and relatively hot conditions along the coast of Doha for Friday. Expectations suggest fair weather conditions at sea as well.

According to the forecast, coastal winds will predominantly blow from the southwesterly to northwesterly direction at speeds ranging between 5 to 15 knots. By noon, these winds are anticipated to shift towards the northeasterly direction. Meanwhile, sea conditions are likely to experience northwesterly to southwesterly winds with speeds ranging between 5 to 15 knots.

Horizontal visibility both along the coast and at sea is expected to vary between 5 to 10 kilometers. Wave heights are forecasted to be between 1 to 3 feet along the coast and 2 to 4 feet at sea.

In terms of temperature, the highest expected temperature in Doha is forecastto reach 32 degrees Celsius.

Residents and individuals planning maritime activities are advised to take precautions and stay updated with any further advisories from the Meteorological Department to ensure safety and preparedness in light of the expected weather conditions.

For further updates and information, individuals are encouraged to monitor official weather channels and announcements.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

