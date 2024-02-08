Labour Minister and Labor Market Regulatory Authority (LMRA) chairman Jameel Humaidan met Okai Asako, the newly appointed Japanese Ambassador to Bahrain.

The meeting discussed topics of common interest. The minister wished the ambassador success in performing her duties. He praised the strong Bahraini-Japanese relations and their development, which reflect positively on economy and trade in the two countries.

The ambassador praised the bilateral relations, noting Bahrain’s prosperity in various sectors, particularly in labour and human resources development.

