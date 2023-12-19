A multinational operation announced by the United States to safeguard commerce in the Red Sea must be established fast to minimize the impact on global shipping, container shipping company Maersk said in a statement on Tuesday.

"With the line of impacted vessels building fast in the area, progressing with speed will be key for the coalition in order to minimize direct negative impact on global trade," Maersk's head of infrastructure Rabab Raafat Boulos said.

