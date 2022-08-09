The Ministry of Education has started procedures for the recruitment of 169 male and female teachers from Jordan that passed the interview conducted by the Foreign Recruitment Committee in July, reports Al-Jarida daily quoting sources from the educational sector. Sources revealed the committee received 568 applications and 200 applicants passed the interview, but only 169 fulfilled all the recruitment requirements. Sources said the ministry hired 16 English Language teachers, 65 male teachers and 16 female teachers for Mathematics, 16 male teachers and three female teachers for Physics, 22 for Chemistry, 11 for Geology and four for Science.

In addition, sources confirmed that the ministry needs more than 600 teachers for the existing and new schools; pointing out the ministry is conducting local and external recruitment to fill the shortage. Sources also disclosed that the ministry is in the process of opening seven new schools in Sabah Al-Ahmad City and an unspecified number of new schools in West Abdullah Al- Mubarak City. Meanwhile, the fate of the Recruitment Committee for the State of Palestine remains unclear; taking into consideration the attacks of the Zionist entity. The ministry has not obtained approval so far, but it is closely following up the political and military situation. If the situation does not change, the committee will be cancelled and the ministry will rely on local recruitment, sources added.

