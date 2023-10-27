DOHA: The volume of real estate trading in sales contracts at the Department of Real Estate Registration at the Ministry of Justice during the period from Oct 15-19 reached QR308,321,471.

The total sales contracts for residential units in the Real Estate Bulletin for the same period is QR1,092,105,681.

The weekly bulletin issued by the department shows that the list of real estate properties traded for sale has included vacant lands, houses, Residential buildings, commercial buildings, shops, and residential units.

Sales were concentrated in Al Rayyan, Doha, Al Wakrah, Al Daayen, Umm Salal, Al Khor and Al Dakhira municipalities, and in the Pearl, Al Dafna, and Lusail Zones.

