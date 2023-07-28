DOHA: The volume of real estate trading in sales contracts at the Department of Real Estate Registration at the Ministry of Justice during the period from July 16 to July 20 reached QR418,731,129.

The weekly bulletin issued by the department shows that the list of real estate properties traded for sale has included vacant lands, houses, residential buildings, shops, and a hotel.

Sales were concentrated in Al Rayyan, Al Daayen, Doha, Al Wakrah, Umm Salal, Al Khor, Al Dakhira and Al Shamal municipalities.

