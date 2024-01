The volume of real estate trading in 2023 has exceeded BD1 billion topping BD1,074,057,408, according to the Media Department of the Survey and Land Registration Bureau (SLRB).

The trading volume in the last quarter of 2023 stood at BD259,721,318.

The number of real estate transactions conducted by the SLRB in 2023 hit 31,282.

