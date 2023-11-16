Ramaphosa calls on Qatari business sector to invest in South Africa

Qatar is a positive partner to South Africa, according to President Cyril Ramaphosa, who called on the Qatari business sector to explore all investment opportunities available in his country.Ramaphosa made the statement Wednesday during a meeting with a delegation from Qatar Chamber and the Qatar Businessmen Association (QBA).The chamber’s delegation was led by first vice chairman Mohamed bin Towar al-Kuwari, which included second vice chairman Rashid bin Hamad al-Athba, several board members, and several Qatari businessmen.“We need to see Qatari investments in South Africa. There are no obstacles between both countries to expand their commercial relations,” said Ramaphosa, who praised Qatar’s successful organisation of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.Ramaphosa stressed that South Africa is keen to promote bilateral relations with Qatar and is ready to build “boundless partnerships” between Qatari businessmen and their South African counterparts. His visit to Qatar, he pointed out, aims to bolster both countries’ relations to cover all economic and commercial areas.He said South Africa owns “a distinguished position” and is “rife with of opportunities” in sectors like infrastructure, industry, mining, food processing, and pharmaceuticals, among others.Ramaphosa said South Africa is progressive in industry and technology and has a lot of trade partners and a strong presence in major markets like the Americas and Asia, as well as a lot of trade agreements signed in the African continent.In his remarks, al-Kuwari commended the robust and close relationship between Qatar and South Africa across various domains. He emphasised that these relations have witnessed significant growth in recent years, particularly in the fields of trade and the economy.Al-Kuwari said Qatar-South Africa bilateral trade volume increased 33% year-on-year to reach QR1.66bn last year from QR1.25bn, which reflects “the importance of South Africa as a crucial trade partner for Qatar.”On mutual investments, al-Kuwari said both nations are dedicated to overcoming any obstacles that might impede joint ventures. They offer various facilities and incentives to attract investors and foster robust relations between Qatari and South African businessmen and companies.Al-Kuwari highlighted that several successful South African investments are apparent in Qatar’s energy sector. Furthermore, the Qatari market benefits from a diverse range of South African products, such as fruits, vegetables, and foodstuffs.Emphasising the role of Qatar Chamber, al-Kuwari said the chamber is devoted to strengthening cooperation between the Qatari and South African private sectors and facilitating the establishment of new commercial partnerships and economic alliances in sectors of mutual interest.