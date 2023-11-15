Rain forecast for Thursday, Friday: Qatar

The Met office has forecast thundery rain associated with strong wind and poor horizontal visibility on Thursday and Friday. The offshore forecast adds high seas too.On Thursday, the wind will be variable, mainly Northeasterly - Northwesterly 5 - 15kt, gusting to 40kt with thundery rain, while on Friday the wind speed is to range from 8 - 18kt, gusting to 30kt with thundery rain during daytime.The minimum and maximum temperature forecast for Thursday and Friday are 26C to 29C and 24C to 28C, respectively.