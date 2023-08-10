The eagerly-anticipated Qatar University (QU) Summer Camp 2023, under the theme ‘I’m an Engineer’, commenced on August 6, bringing together a diverse group of high school students aspiring to join the esteemed College of Engineering.

The programme, inaugurated by Ali Bukamal, senior student recruitment specialist, promises an enriching and informative experience for the participants, facilitated by distinguished educators like Dr Waled Mukahal, assistant dean for student affairs, and Dr Ayman Salem, teaching assistant of mechanical engineering, among others.

Dr Waled Mukahal, assistant dean for student affairs, one of the event’s key speakers, emphasised the importance of engineering in our daily lives during his inspirational address. He highlighted that engineering impacts nearly every aspect of modern life, from electricity and water supply to transportation and infrastructure.

Students were encouraged to envision a world without engineering and consider the pivotal role it plays in organising and shaping society. Dr. Waled expressed his confidence that the summer camp would instil a sense of organisation and direction in the students, ensuring their success in the future, regardless of their chosen field of study.

Following Dr Waled’s insightful speech, Dr Ayman Salem, a teaching assistant in the Department of Mechanical and Industrial Engineering, shared his extensive expertise and passion for engineering with the young attendees. Drawing on his experience in the field, Dr Ayman introduced the students to an exciting world of possibilities, symbolised by the drones displayed before them.

In a captivating demonstration, Dr Ayman Salem, teaching assistant of mechanical engineering, highlighted the capabilities of the drones, explaining their potential applications in various industries, excluding the military. He highlighted how drones have revolutionised photography, providing aerial shots and perspectives that were previously impossible to capture. With applications ranging from environmental monitoring to capturing stunning cinematic scenes, the drones exemplified the versatility of engineering in modern society.

The summer camp participants were fascinated by the drones and their potential uses, as Dr Ayman emphasised the role of innovation and creativity in engineering. He expressed his hope that the students would become pioneers in their respective fields, bringing forth new ideas and solutions to real-world challenges.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

