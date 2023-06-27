Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) index gained 231.48 points (2.35 percent) to close at 10,74.6 points on Monday, the last trading session before the Eid break.

Based on the instructions received from the Qatar Financial Markets Authority, the Qatar Stock Exchange will be closed for Eid Al Adha Holiday from June 27, 2023, to June 29, 2023. The market will resume trading on July 2, 2023.

A total of 202,527.370 shares were traded, with a value of QR535.225,470.276 from 19,223 transactions in allsectors.

Shares of 39 companies closed higher, while the prices of another six dropped and two maintained their previousclosing.

The market capitalization, at the end of the trading session, was QR592.234 billion compared to QR579.445 billion in the previous session.

Meanwhile, Wasata Financial Securities Company has announced that it is starting market maker activity on a group of companies including Industries Qatar, Ooredoo, Barwa Real Estate, Gulf International Services, Nakilat and Gulf Warehousing Company from Sunday, July 2, 2023.

