The Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation (QRDI) Council is partnering with Alchemist Accelerator - a world leading venture builder focused on the development of early-stage B2B startups - to launch Alchemist Doha, a first and exclusive MENA programme for tech startups.

Leveraging Alchemist’s wide global network and extensive support programmes, Alchemist Doha will identify global startups with promising founders, products and early market traction to integrate them within Qatar’s local RDI ecosystem and will also support eligible local tech startups in Qatar to expand globally through Alchemist’s global network and services.

By bringing promising global tech founders to Qatar and supporting promising local tech founders with a strong global network, Qatar’s tech startups scene will continue to grow and mature.

Along with QRDI’s other new initiatives and programmes, such as Qatar Open Innovation and Technology Development Grant, as well as other existing longstanding initiatives focused on supporting scientific research and talent development in universities and national labs, QRDI aspires to develop a strong local RDI ecosystem through coordinated initiatives to strengthen innovation capabilities in the country across all domains: private sector – large and small companies, universities and government.

“QRDI Council is committed to building a dynamic RDI ecosystem in Qatar, and Alchemist Doha stands as an important part of this mission,” said Eng Omar A. Al Ansari, secretary-general of QRDI Council. “Our partnership with Alchemist boosts innovation by creating seeds for future tech-based industries, in alignment with QRDI 2030 Strategy and Qatar National Development Strategy.”

Ravi Belani, CEO and founder of Alchemist Accelerator, said: “Alchemist Accelerator brings unprecedented support to tech entrepreneurs. We are excited to partner with QRDI with the vision of launching a programme for tech entrepreneurs in MENA and emerging markets that includes helping them build solid sustainable roots here in Doha. This partnership will contribute to the emergence a of future global tech leaders and new tech industries based in Qatar.”

