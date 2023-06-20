The Qatar Financial Centre Authority (QFCA), the legal and tax arm of the Qatar Financial Centre (QFC), a leading onshore financial and business centre in the region, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Elegancia Healthcare, a subsidiary of Estithmar Holding, a healthcare leader founded on the principles of compassion and global excellence, forging a strategic partnership to advance their shared interest to strengthen the healthcare sector in Qatar and contribute to its long-term sustainability.

The MoU establishes the framework for cooperation between the two parties. One of its primary objectives is to facilitate collaboration among relevant stakeholders, including public and private institutions, academia, and other industry players, to encourage knowledge exchange and create networking opportunities that drive the development of ground-breaking healthcare solutions.

To further promote knowledge transfer and collaboration, the QFC and Elegancia Healthcare will organise joint events, webinars, and seminars on topics of mutual interest. The partnership also focuses on entrepreneurship and economic growth, aiming to build a supportive ecosystem for start- ups and small businesses within the healthcare sector.

Another crucial aspect of the partnership is granting QFC firms access to Elegancia Healthcare’s premium employee health programme. By leveraging Elegancia Healthcare resources, support network, services, and health programmes, the collaboration aims to empower QFC firms by providing them and their staff with options for quality healthcare.

Commenting on the new partnership, QFC CEO Yousuf Mohamed Al Jaida said “The QFC is proud to partner with Elegancia Healthcare to drive innovation and collaboration in Qatar’s healthcare industry. Through this collaboration, we aim to launch initiatives that create a conducive business environment for start-ups and stimulate synergy among key players in the industry. We are confident that this strategic partnership will have a positive and lasting impact on the healthcare landscape in Qatar.” Deputy CEO and Chief Business Officer of QFC Sheikha Alanoud Bint Hamad Al-Thani said “We are thrilled to announce an innovative partnership between QFC and Elegancia Healthcare, further enhancing our commitment to delivering exceptional service to our clients. This strategic alliance aims to redefine healthcare standards by providing state-of-the-art options to our clients. By extending access to Elegancia Healthcare’s cutting-edge employee health programme, we empower QFC firms to prioritise the well-being of their employees. Our shared objective is to surpass client expectations and set a new standard for service excellence. This initiative exemplifies our dedication to delivering outstanding healthcare solutions as part of our comprehensive service delivery to clients.” Joe Hazel, Cluster CEO, Elegancia Healthcare W.L.L., said “We are delighted to engage with Qatar Financial Centre to extend our healthcare services to staff and partners. At Elegancia Healthcare, we are committed to providing a unique patient experience across our healthcare facilities through world-class medical expertise and cutting-edge medical technologies.” Entering into mutual and meaningful partnerships is a key element of the QFC strategy for promoting the development of a knowledge-based and sustainable economy.

Under the provision of this MoU, the QFC and Elegancia Healthcare will also actively promote their respective value propositions to QFC licensed firms and Elegancia’s partners. This collaborative promotion will foster a stronger industry and attract more companies to do business in Qatar.

