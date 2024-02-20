Doha, Qatar: The Qatari Businesswomen Association (QBWA) and Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB) signed a partnership agreement, signaling the start of a dynamic collaboration. This alliance is geared towards engaging in diverse activities to support women in business in Qatar and the region.

The agreement signed yesterday, by Aisha Alfardan, QBWA Vice Chairman, and Bassel Gamal, Group CEO of QIB, represents a significant milestone in QBWA’s continuous efforts towards women empowerment, amplifies QBWA’s impact and solidifies its position as a key player in driving economic growth. It also underscores the bank’s ongoing dedication to supporting women as part of its strong commitment to the local economy, the strengthening and diversification of the private sector.

During the signing ceremony, Aisha Alfardan thanked QIB for their support and emphasised the importance of this collaboration in driving meaningful change. “At QBWA, we firmly believe that empowering women in business is not only important but is also considered a strategic investment in our collective future. By partnering with QIB, we are strengthening our ability to provide women entrepreneurs with the support and the resources they need to succeed and thrive in today’s competitive landscape.”

From his side Bassel Gamal GCEO of QIB said: “We are pleased to announce our collaboration with QBWA for the upcoming year. This partnership will benefit female entrepreneurs and business owners by introducing all QBWA members to QIB’s complete set of financial products and services. Our goal is to support entrepreneurship and innovation while offering financial security to each individual. As a bank deeply rooted in Qatar, we consider it our responsibility to contribute to the nation’s growth and well-being. QBWA has proven itself as a driving force in economic development, aligning with the government’s vision. We are proud to collaborate with such a dynamic organisation.”

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

