Social media
Home page>WORLD>Middle East>Qatar’s trade surplus ju...
TRADE

Qatar’s trade surplus jump 13% month-on-month in July: PSA

Getty Images
Getty Images
Getty Images

The foreign merchandise trade surplus reported 43.5% contraction year-on-year in the review period

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
August 30, 2023
QATARTRADE
PHOTO
A steady double-digit growth in the hydrocarbon exports helped Qatar register a robust 12.8% month-on-month increase in trade surplus to QR19.65bn in July 2023, according to the official estimates.
Qatar’s exports to South Korea, China and Singapore were on the rise this July compared to those in June 2023 according to the figures released by the Planning and Statistics Authority (PSA).
However, the foreign merchandise trade surplus reported 43.5% contraction year-on-year in the review period.
About 60% of the exports went to China, South Korea, India, Japan and Singapore. In July 2023, Qatar's shipments to China amounted to QR6.02bn or 20.7% of the total exports of the country, followed by South Korea QR4.14bn (14.2%), India QR2.79bn (9.6%), Japan QR2.03bn (7%), and Singapore QR1.96bn (6.7%).
On a monthly basis, Qatar's exports to South Korea zoomed 29.47%, China by 11.7% and Singapore by 1.19%; while those to Japan and India declined 17.64% and 11.98% respectively in July 2023.
On a yearly basis, the country's exports to Japan plunged 60.36%, India by 50.8%, South Korea by 18.58% and Singapore by 2.78%; whereas those to China shot up 60.78% in the review period.
The country's total exports of goods (including exports of goods of domestic origin and re-exports) were up 8.4% month-on-month to QR29.08bn. On an annualised basis, it tanked 34.4% in July 2023.
The country’s exports of petroleum gases and other gaseous hydrocarbons were valued at QR16.99bn, which grew 3.5% on a monthly basis; crude at QR5.36% (12.2%), non-crude at QR2.79bn (25.3%) and other commodities at QR2.81bn (16.3%) in July 2023.
On a yearly basis, the exports of petroleum gases and other gaseous hydrocarbons plunged 44.4%, other commodities by 28.8%, crude by 10.6% and crude by 5% in the review period.
Petroleum gases constituted 60.77% of the exports of domestic products in July 2023 compared to 70.34% a year ago period; followed by crude 19.18% (13.81%), non-crude 9.98% (6.76%) and other commodities 10.05% (9.11%).
Qatar's total imports (valued at cost insurance and freight) amounted to QR9.44bn, which showed a 0.2% increase month-on-month; even as it fell 1.6% on an annualised basis in July 2023.
The country's imports from China amounted to QR1.58bn, which accounted for 16.7% of the total imports; followed by the US QR1.35bn (14.3%), Germany QR0.64bn (6.7%), Italy QR0.63bn (6.6%) and India QR0.51bn (5.4%) in the review period.
On a monthly basis, Qatar's imports from Italy expanded 30.96%, Germany by 19.55% and China by 18.76%; whereas those from the US and India shrank 26.39% and 1.16% respectively in July 2023.
On a yearly basis, Qatar's imports from the US was seen plummeting 15.49%, India by 13.93% and China by 5.23%; while those from Germany and Italy gained 66.06% and 11.59% respectively in the review period.
In July 2023, the group of "Turbojets, Turbo propellers and Other Gas Turbines; Parts Thereof" was at the top of the imported group of commodities and valued at QR0.8bn, showing an annual expansion of 4.7%
In the second place was "Motor Cars & Other Motor Vehicles for The Transport of Persons”, with QR0.29bn, which however showed a decrease 9.3% year-on-year in the review period.
In third place was “Electrical Apparatus for Line Telephony/Telegraphy, Telephone Sets Etc.; Parts Thereof” with QR0.28bn, showing an annual decrease of 13.4%.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

DISCOVER MORE

SUSTAINABILITY

Ministry holds workshop on monitoring SDGs indicators: Oman

Ministry holds workshop on monitoring SDGs indicators: Oman
Ministry holds workshop on monitoring SDGs indicators: Oman
MARITIME

Oman: Salalah Port to introduce sea-air cargo connectivity soon

Oman: Salalah Port to introduce sea-air cargo connectivity soon
Oman: Salalah Port to introduce sea-air cargo connectivity soon
GOLD

UAE: Gold prices jump, hitting nearly 3-week high

UAE: Gold prices jump, hitting nearly 3-week high
UAE: Gold prices jump, hitting nearly 3-week high
ECONOMY

RAKEZ boosts customer experience through value-added services

RAKEZ boosts customer experience through value-added services
RAKEZ boosts customer experience through value-added services
ECONOMY

Qatari companies warm up to sustainability; MSCI rates country’s sovereign ahead of regional peers: QNBFS

Qatari companies warm up to sustainability; MSCI rates country’s sovereign ahead of regional peers: QNBFS
Qatari companies warm up to sustainability; MSCI rates country’s sovereign ahead of regional peers: QNBFS
TRANSPORT

Transport conference to bolster mobility sector: Qatar

Transport conference to bolster mobility sector: Qatar
Transport conference to bolster mobility sector: Qatar
AVIATION

Qatar participates in ICAO Air Navigation World 2023 conference

Qatar participates in ICAO Air Navigation World 2023 conference
Qatar participates in ICAO Air Navigation World 2023 conference
TRANSPORT

MoT unveils expo details, sponsors: Qatar

MoT unveils expo details, sponsors: Qatar
MoT unveils expo details, sponsors: Qatar
MOST READ
1.

BRICS membership offers no easy fix to Egypt’s economic woes, experts say

2.

GCC CEOs expect retail, real estate firms to experience distress

3.

Abu Dhabi's ADQ-backed PureHealth acquires UK’s private healthcare group for $1.2bln

4.

Qatar Investment Authority buys New York hotel for $623mln

5.

UAE is one of the most affordable countries for charging an electric vehicle

RELATED ARTICLES
1

Qatar's trade surplus narrowed in July as value of gas exports fell

2

Qatar-Saudi co-ordination council meets in Doha

3

Qatar, Russia seekingto use national currencies in bilateral trade: Envoy

4

Exports up 5.6% in January-May period — Jordan

5

IPA Qatar partners with Japanese firm to promote bilateral trade, investment

LEADERSHIP TALKS

TAXATION

VIDEO: RAKEZ is growing along with Ras Al Khaimah - CEO

VIDEO: RAKEZ is growing along with Ras Al Khaimah - CEO
VIDEO: RAKEZ is growing along with Ras Al Khaimah - CEO

LATEST VIDEO

LIFE

VIDEO: How much money is spent on groceries in the UAE?

VIDEO: How much money is spent on groceries in the UAE?
VIDEO: How much money is spent on groceries in the UAE?

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

EQUITIES

Egypt's Orascom Construction Q2 net profit soars on one-off gains

Egypt's Orascom Construction Q2 net profit soars on one-off gains
Egypt's Orascom Construction Q2 net profit soars on one-off gains
POWER

Saudi ACWA Power’s Egypt solar project closes $123mln financing

AVIATION

Kenya Airways losses more than double in H1 2023 on weak currency, rising debt

ACQUISITION

Dubai’s ERC acquires Evergreen Plastic Products for $12mln

LATEST NEWS
1

Abu Dhabi secures bid to host 63rd ICCA Congress in October

2

Gabon army officers say they have seized power after election

3

UAE: Gold prices jump, hitting nearly 3-week high

4

RAKEZ boosts customer experience through value-added services

5

Malaysia to allocate $430mln for energy transition

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds