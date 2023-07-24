Social media
Home page>WORLD>Middle East>Qatar’s sovereign rating...
ECONOMY

Qatar’s sovereign ratings affirmed with “stable” outlook

Getty Images
Getty Images
Getty Images

Qatar’s ratings are underpinned by sizeable hydrocarbon reserves

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
July 24, 2023
QATARECONOMY
PHOTO
Capital Intelligence (CI) has affirmed the long-term foreign currency rating (LT FCR) and long-term local currency rating (LT LCR) of Qatar at ‘AA’.
The sovereign’s short-term (ST) FCR and ST LCR have been affirmed at ‘A1+’. The outlook for the ratings remains "stable".
The ratings reflect Qatar's very strong external balances and budgetary performance, supported by favourable liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices.
CI factored in the country’s capacity to absorb future external or financial shocks given the large portfolio of foreign assets held by the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) and the consequent comfortable net external creditor position.
The ratings continue to be supported by Qatar’s substantial low-cost hydrocarbon reserves, increasing LNG production and export capacity, high GDP (gross domestic product) per capita, and adequate official foreign reserves. It views the recent pickup in the pace of structural reforms as a supporting factor for the ratings.
Finding that the financial buffers have continued to improve since last review, benefitting from favourable hydrocarbon prices and strong demand for LNG, it said very large budget and current account surpluses have contributed to a further increase in Qatar’s net asset position, with the QIA’s total assets estimated to be 202.7% of projected GDP this year.
The central government budget surplus reached 14.2% of GDP in 2022 (4.3% in 2021), and is forecast to average 12.8% in 2023-25.
"While the reliance on hydrocarbon revenues remains a rating constraint, the government has ample leeway to respond to severe fluctuations in hydrocarbon prices given the size of fiscal buffers and the degree of expenditure flexibility," CI said.
Central government deposits stood at 11.2% of GDP in May 2023, while total government and government institutions’ deposits in the domestic banking system alone were around 36.1% of GDP.
According to CI’s estimates, gross central government debt (including short-term treasury bills and bank overdrafts) decreased faster than previously expected to 50.8% of GDP in 2022, from 73.5% in 2021, reflecting nominal GDP growth and a large primary budget surplus.
It expects debt dynamics to remain “favourable” in the medium term, resulting in a further decrease in the central government debt ratio to 43.4% in 2025.
Current account performance remains very strong, with the surplus increasing to 26.3% of GDP in 2022 (14.5% in 2021) and to 5.3% in Q1 23 (from 4.6% in Q1 22).
"The current account is slated to remain in very large surplus, averaging 14.5% of GDP in 2023-25," it said.
Gross external debt decreased to 149.8% of current account receipts in 2022, from 263.2% in 2021, while official foreign exchange reserves rose to $63.2bn from $57.7bn the same period.
Highlighting that Qatar’s economic strength is moderate; it said economic activity has picked up since 2021 due to the rebound in both the hydrocarbon and non-hydrocarbon sectors.
Highlighting that real GDP growth reached 4.7% in 2022, compared to 1.6% in 2021, and expanded by 2.7% in Q1 23; it said the short- to medium-term growth outlook remains relatively favourable, with real GDP expected to grow by an average of 2.5% in 2023-25, supported by infrastructure investments at Qatar’s largest gas field, as well as robust performance in the services sectors.
Qatar’s ratings are underpinned by sizeable hydrocarbon reserves (around 12.9% of global gas reserves) and associated export capacity, which in turn provide the government with substantial financial means.
"Given the large hydrocarbon exports and rather small population, GDP per capita is expected to exceed $83,900 this year (higher than similarly rated peers)," CI said.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

DISCOVER MORE

EQUITIES

Mideast Stocks: Major Gulf markets rise on strong corporate earnings

Mideast Stocks: Major Gulf markets rise on strong corporate earnings
Mideast Stocks: Major Gulf markets rise on strong corporate earnings
HEALTHCARE

Burjeel Holdings to operate and manage Al Dhannah Hospital

Burjeel Holdings to operate and manage Al Dhannah Hospital
Burjeel Holdings to operate and manage Al Dhannah Hospital
INVESTMENT

Qatar emerges leading frontier for investment

Qatar emerges leading frontier for investment
Qatar emerges leading frontier for investment
HEALTHCARE

Person-centred healthcare awareness campaign organised by HMC’s WWRC: Qatar

Person-centred healthcare awareness campaign organised by HMC’s WWRC: Qatar
Person-centred healthcare awareness campaign organised by HMC’s WWRC: Qatar
IMMIGRATION

Qatar calls for addressing root causes of irregular migration

Qatar calls for addressing root causes of irregular migration
Qatar calls for addressing root causes of irregular migration
AGRICULTURE

Sabic AN ships low-carbon urea to New Zealand

Sabic AN ships low-carbon urea to New Zealand
Sabic AN ships low-carbon urea to New Zealand
RETAIL

Consumer Protection Authority launches unified contracts initiative in Oman

Consumer Protection Authority launches unified contracts initiative in Oman
Consumer Protection Authority launches unified contracts initiative in Oman
POLICY

Social Protection Law has benefits entailed for expats also: Oman

Social Protection Law has benefits entailed for expats also: Oman
Social Protection Law has benefits entailed for expats also: Oman
MOST READ
1.

Indian startup signs pact to explore EV production facility in Saudi Arabia

2.

Egypt’s lucrative natural gas exports may be over: experts

3.

Oman reveals list of 103 countries whose citizens can visit visa free

4.

Egypt in talks with UAE for $400mln funding to buy wheat

5.

Fitch downgrades Kenya's credit status to negative

RELATED ARTICLES
1

Woqod earns profit in January-June 2023: Qatar

2

Qatar Chamber official calls for establishment of Qatari-Turkmen Business Council

3

Qatar, Jordan discuss parliamentary ties

4

MoCI says 7,842 commercial registers issued in H1: Jordan

5

Austrian official lauds development of Qatari-Austrian ties

LEADERSHIP TALKS

UAE

UAE has made significant progress in combatting financial crime - Hamid AlZaabi

UAE has made significant progress in combatting financial crime - Hamid AlZaabi
UAE has made significant progress in combatting financial crime - Hamid AlZaabi

LATEST VIDEO

GCC

VIDEO: UAE tops region in FDI inflows

VIDEO: UAE tops region in FDI inflows
VIDEO: UAE tops region in FDI inflows

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

IMF

IMF backs Kenya's new taxes that have sparked riots

IMF backs Kenya's new taxes that have sparked riots
IMF backs Kenya's new taxes that have sparked riots
TRANSPORT

Kenya seeks Chinese funding for $1.3bln mega road project

EQUITIES

Qatar’s Dlala Holding terminates CEO’s services

FINTECH

Kenya's Safaricom, TerraPay extend mobile money reach to Bangladesh, Pakistan

LATEST NEWS
1

Weak PMIs, Spain election uncertainty dent sentiment

2

Doksuri to gain super typhoon strength as it hurls towards China

3

Mideast Stocks: Major Gulf markets rise on strong corporate earnings

4

India's ITC to demerge hotel business

5

Burjeel Holdings to operate and manage Al Dhannah Hospital

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds