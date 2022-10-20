Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) is in advanced talks to acquire a 20% stake in Vodafone Egypt from Telecom Egypt (ETEL) for a consideration of $2.5 billion, Bloomberg reported on October 19th, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter.

The acquisition transaction is expected to be complete by the end of 2022, the sources noted.

This deal would elevate Egypt’s economy amid increasing food and fuel bills resulting from the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian war, in addition to bossting foreign investments.

Telecom Egypt currently holds a 45% stake in Vodafone Egypt, while UK’s Vodafone Group owns 54.9% of the company.

In 2021, a deal signed by Vodafone Group and its Johannesburg-based subsidiary Vodacom Group Ltd to sell its 54.95% stake in Vodafone Egypt was not closed.

It is worth mentioning that the sovereign wealth fund QIA has assets under management (AUM) worth $445 billion.

