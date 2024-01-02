Qatar’s ongoing efforts and initiatives to promote tourism sector have seen the country registering a record number of visitors in 2023, a five-year high.

Qatar welcomed over four million visitors last year, announced Qatar Tourism. The latest figures highlight the positive momentum of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Earlier this year, Qatar announced seamless operation of the Hayya platform to unify and simplify visa processes for travellers who require a visa to enter Qatar. These efforts complement Qatar’s already open travel policies which see 95 countries granted visa on arrival. In addition, Qatar’s year-long calendar of events and captivating marketing campaigns have supported the increased tourism figures.

Saad bin Ali Al Kharji, Chairman of Qatar Tourism, said: “Qatar continues to demonstrate its appeal as a global tourism destination with its expanded tourism infrastructure, safety, and authentic Arabian hospitality. Qatar’s diverse tourism offering, with its 500km of pristine coastline, world-class museums, cultural and contemporary destinations, combine to make for a unique and compelling holiday that can be tailored to suit travellers from the region and internationally. New developments in Qatar’s tourism sector are ongoing, creating even further opportunities for growth.”

Since the beginning of 2023, leading Qatar’s tourism figures show visitors from Saudi Arabia (25.3 percent of total international arrivals), top the table followed by India (10.4 percent), Germany (4.1 percent), UK (3.9 percent) and Kuwait (3.5 percent). To date, 85 percent of visitors chose to arrive by air, followed by land (14 percent), and sea (1 percent).

In October 2023, Qatar inaugurated the first international debut of the renowned Geneva international Motor Show, which saw 1,000 journalists and 180,000 visitors over 10 days. It also launched the 2023/24 cruise season which welcomed 81 cruises and 350,000 passengers, surpassing the 2022/23 cruise season which saw 54 cruises and a total of 253,191 visitors, making it the country’s biggest cruise season yet.

Looking ahead in 2024, Qatar is set to host more than 80 unique events from sports championships, cultural events, world class exhibitions, shopping festivals and international summits.

