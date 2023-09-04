Qatar has seen a remarkable surge in its population, with the latest figures released by the Planning and Statistics Authority indicating that Qatar’s population reached approximately 2.96 million by the end of August.

The data reveals a noteworthy monthly population growth rate of 9.8 percent compared to the preceding month of July. Additionally, when compared to August 2022, there has been a steady annual increase of 1.1 percent.

The surge in population is indicative of Qatar’s continued appeal as a destination for expatriates and professionals seeking opportunities in various sectors, including energy, finance, and construction.

The nation’s robust economy, combined with its strategic location and quality of life, has continued to attract individuals from around the world.

