Qatar's population exceeds 3mln at end of March

The March 2023 figure marked an annual increase of 6.3% compared to March 2022

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
April 4, 2023
Qatar's population crossed the 3mn mark at the end of March, according to information available on the Planning and Statistics Authority (PSA) website.
A total population of 3,005,069 was recorded last month, including 2,162,870 males and 842,199 females.
The March 2023 figure marked an annual increase of 6.3% compared to March 2022 (population of 2,826,286) and a .75% rise compared to February 2023, when a population of 2,982,631 was recorded in the country.
The population data represent the number of persons all ages (Qataris and non-Qataris) within the boundaries of Qatar at the end of the month. They do not include Qatari nationals and non-Qataris with residency permits who were outside the State's boundaries in the said period.
The last time Qatar's population exceeded 3mn was back in October 2022, when a total population of 3,020,080 was recorded.
For more details, visit https://www.psa.gov.qa/en/statistics1/StatisticsSite/Pages/Population.aspx
Meanwhile, in the 110th issue of the 'Qatar Monthly Statistics' bulletin for the month of February 2023, the PSA said 2,055 live births were registered during that month. There was a 5.6% decrease in the total Qatari live births compared to the previous month. Also, 213 deaths were recorded during the same period, a decrease of 9.7% compared to January 2023.
February 2023 witnessed a monthly decrease of 8.6% and 17.2% in the marriage contracts and divorce certificates, respectively, compared to the previous month. The total number of marriage contracts reached 310, while the total divorce certificates numbered 106.
As for tourism, the total number of inbound visitors reached about 389,000 in February 2023, recording a monthly increase of 14.3% compared to January 2023 and an annual rise of 406.3% compared to February 2022. The highest number of visitors was from the Gulf Co-operation Council at 38%. As for type of port, visitors arriving by air made up the highest percentage at 44%.
Regarding traffic accidents, the PSA data showed a total of 668 cases were recorded in February 2023, showing a monthly decrease of 15.2% and an annual drop of 2.1%. Minor injuries accounted for most traffic accident cases in February, at 91%, followed by severe injuries at 7%. Thirteen deaths were also recorded, equivalent to 2% of the total traffic accident cases.
