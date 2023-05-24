Qatar - HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani Tuesday held a number of meetings with leaders on the sidelines of the 3rd Qatar Economic Forum.

Zanzibar President Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi's meeting with HE Sheikh Mohamed discussed bilateral relations, and ways to support and develop them, especially in energy and transportation, in addition to several issues of common interest.

HE Sheikh Mohamed's meeting with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Wazed discussed the bilateral relations, and ways to support and develop them, especially in the energy field and joint work in the technology sector, in addition several issues of mutual concern.

HE Sheikh Mohamed met with Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov. During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations and ways to support and develop them, especially in the field of investment, in addition to several topics of mutual interest.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Smailov commended the distinguished partnership between the two countries, and extended his congratulations to Qatar for its remarkable success in hosting the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

HE Sheikh Mohamed also met with Georgia's Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili. During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations and means of supporting and developing them, especially in technology field, in addition to several issues of common concern.

