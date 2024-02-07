Minister of Labour H E Dr. Ali bin Smaikh Al Marri yesterday met Director-General of the International Labour Organization (ILO) H E Gilbert Houngbo, during his visit to Geneva, Switzerland.

In the meeting, they talked about various ways to enhance collaboration between the State of Qatar and the International Labour Organization and discussed strategies for their future growth and improvement.

The Minister of Labour also went over with H E Gilbert Houngbo the key advancements and changes in the working environment in Qatar.

Al Marri stressed that the technical cooperation program between the ILO and Qatar has achieved over the past years multiple successes that have had a positive impact on the Qatari work environment, especially after the efforts made by the ILO Doha office project to cooperate closely with the Ministry of Labour.

He emphasised Qatar’s gratitude for the collaborative endeavors undertaken through the exceptional partnership with the ILO throughout the execution of the technical cooperation program, which concluded in late 2023. He reiterated the commitment to maintain cooperation with the ILO in various aspects of the labour sector.

This includes areas such as occupational safety and health, knowledge sharing, and the formulation of robust and comprehensive labour market policies aimed at enhancing the competitiveness of the knowledge-based economy.

