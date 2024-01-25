Qatar's LNG production remains uninterrupted: QatarEnergy

PHOTO
QatarEnergy confirmed that the State of Qatar's LNG production continues uninterrupted, stressing that its commitment to ensuring the reliable supply of LNG to its customers remains unwavering.© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
In a statement on Wednesday, QatarEnergy said, "While the ongoing developments in the Red Sea area may impact the scheduling of some deliveries as they take alternative routes, LNG shipments from Qatar are being managed with our valued buyers."
