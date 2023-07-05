DOHA:The total number of inbound visitors to Qatar reached about 285,000, recording a monthly decrease of 12.1 percent (compared to April 2023) but it recorded an annual increase of 71.7 percent (compared to May 2022).

According to the new edition of Qatar Monthly Statistics bulletin released by the Planning and Statistics Authority, the highest number of visitors was from the GCC Countries at 37 percent. As for visitors by type of port, the visitors via air make up the highest percentage with 66 percent of the total number of visitors.

One of the most prominent changes in this issue is the increase in the total number of new driver's licenses at a monthly rate of 75.6 percent, and the total number of new vehicles registered at a monthly rate of 20.5 percent (compared to April 2023).

As well, there was a rise in total traffic violations at a monthly rate of 12.6 percent (compared to April 2023). Also, this month witnessed an increase in total traffic accident fatalities by 53.8 percent (compared to April 2023).

The total number of registered new vehicles during May 2023 has reached 8,214 new vehicles. The figure showed a monthly increase of 20.5 percent and showed an annual increase of 25.7 percent.

As per traffic accident cases without counting the accidents without injuries, a total of 704 traffic cases were recorded during May 2023, showing a monthly decrease of 9.6 percent and an annual decrease by 14.4 percent.

Light injuries are accounted for most traffic accidents cases during the same month, with 92 percent, followed by severe injuries by 5 percent. However, 20 deaths were recorded, equivalent to only 3 percent of total traffic accidents cases.

Regarding vital statistics, 2,381 live births have been registered during May 2023. There was a monthly increase in the total Qatari live births by 2.4 percent.

On the other hand, 211 deaths were recorded during the same period, an increase of 9.9 percent compared to April 2023.

Moreover, May 2023 witnessed a monthly increase of 41.8 percent and 148.4 percent of total marriage contracts and total divorce certificates respectively compared to the previous month.

The total number of marriage contracts reached 329 marriage contracts, while the total number of divorce certificates reached 159 cases.

As for the Social Security statements, reached QR80 million in May 2023, for 14,433 beneficiaries, recording a monthly increase of 2.8 percent for the value of social security and a monthly increase of 0.5 percent for the number of beneficiaries of Social Security.

As for the banking sector, total Broad Money Supply (M2) recorded about QR699 billion during May 2023, an annual increase of 6.5 percent compared with May 2022.

On the other hand, cash equivalents, including Commercial Bank Deposits, attained for QR955 billion during May 2023.

The figure has recorded an annual decrease of 1.3 percent compared to May 2022, when deposits recorded approximately QR967 billion.

Regarding the data of buildings permits issued, the total number of permits has reached 758 permits during May 2023, recording a monthly increase of 97.9 percent and an annual increase of 17.5 percent.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

