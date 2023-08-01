Social media
Qatar's Hamad International Airport sees 20.77mln passengers in first half of 2023

Aircraft movements during the first half of 2023 also increased compared to H1 last year

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
August 1, 2023
Hamad International Airport (HIA) has recorded 20.77mn passengers in the first half of the year, up 33.5% on the same period in 2022.

Aircraft movements during the first half of 2023 also increased compared to H1 last year, with a total of 116,296 arriving and departing from the airport. This represents an increase of 18.1% compared to the same period in 2022.
HIA saw a total of 20,775,087 passengers during the first half of 2023 – moving 10,315,695 passengers in the first quarter (Q1) of the year and a further 10,459,392 in the second quarter (Q2).

Aircraft movements during H1, 2023 also increased compared to last year, with a total of 116,296 arriving and departing from the airport – 56,417 in the first quarter of 2023 and 59,879 in the second quarter.

During H1, 2023, Hamad International Airport handled 1,121,382 tonnes of cargo and moved 17,596,776 bags, including 11,376,483 transfer bags through its facility.

Q2, 2023 saw the airport manage a 24% increase in passenger traffic from the same period last year, with 3,281,773 passengers in April, 3,440,047 in May and 3,737,572 in June.

Aircraft movements also saw a steady increase, with 18,762 in April, 20,226 in May and 20,891 in June.

In terms of total destinations during the second quarter of this year, the airport saw a total of 194 scheduled passenger and cargo destinations.

In a statement HIA said its “commitment to investing in the latest technologies” has allowed it to implement the advanced screening technology to reduce processing time and enhance security within the facility.

The adoption of the latest screening equipment allows transferring passengers to keep their electronic devices, along with liquid containers in their hand luggage.

During Q2, the average processing time for transferring passengers at security check points was 28 seconds per passenger.

Hamad International Airport chief operating officer Badr Mohammad al-Meer said, “We are pleased to witness a surge in passenger traffic during the first half of this year. Our unwavering focus on enhancing our operations and investing in growth strategies has allowed us to augment our airport infrastructure and expand our product offerings. With these advancements, we aim to fortify our competitive position in the aviation industry and continue to exceed expectations."

Over the past year, Hamad International Airport has expanded its facilities, introduced new leisure offerings and adopted cutting edge technologies. Home to the recently opened Louis Vuitton Lounge, the first of its kind at an airport and offering a wide range of bespoke retail and dining options, the airport is committed to provide an exceptional travel experience to all its passengers. Furthermore, the Orchard, a tropical garden situated in the north portion of the airport and designed to invoke feelings of wellbeing and tranquility continues to inspire awe among travellers.

Looking towards the future, HIA noted phase B of the airport expansion is currently underway and once completed will increase the airport’s capacity to more than 70mn passengers annually.

The expansion will ensure that Hamad International Airport retains its position as an industry leader, as passenger numbers in the Middle East are expected to double by 2040, according to the recently disclosed figures by IATA.
